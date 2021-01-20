Edge Wealth Management LLC Takes $92,000 Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 45.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 79.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. 572,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $340.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

