Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,579 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,482,000 after buying an additional 121,963 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,784.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,759.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,619.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

