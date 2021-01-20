Edge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after buying an additional 1,317,555 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after buying an additional 1,249,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after buying an additional 629,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,540,000 after buying an additional 486,385 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth $34,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,139. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $3,784,699.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,459 shares of company stock worth $28,460,752 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.