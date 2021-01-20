Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $799,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after purchasing an additional 774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

