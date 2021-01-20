Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,099,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,329,967. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

