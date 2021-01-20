Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $42,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in General Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in General Motors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,921,153 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,746. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

