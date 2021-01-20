Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 488.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,628 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. 445,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,100. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26.

