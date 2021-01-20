Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 488.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,628 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. 445,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,100. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.