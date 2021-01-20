Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 945,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 680,472 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,080,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,929.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,856. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -162.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.