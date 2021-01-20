Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) (LON:ECO) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) (LON:ECO) were down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.32). Approximately 572,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 769,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.63 ($0.35).

The company has a market cap of £45.94 million and a PE ratio of -12.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.59.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (ECO.L) (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

