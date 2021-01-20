Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

