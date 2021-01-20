Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $521.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $527.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

