Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Invests $757,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

