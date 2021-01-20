Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 3,000 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,456,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $71.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

