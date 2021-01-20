Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $1.49. Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 2,900 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.49.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 million for the quarter.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites automobile and personal property insurance. The Commercial Lines segment designs and underwrites commercial property and automobile insurance.

