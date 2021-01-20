Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of ETX opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
