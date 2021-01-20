Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.09. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

