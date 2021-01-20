easyJet’s (ESYJY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 7,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

