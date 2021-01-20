easyJet’s (ESYJY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 7,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.