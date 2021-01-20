easyJet plc (EZJ.L)’s (EZJ) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 910.65 ($11.90).

Shares of LON EZJ traded down GBX 12.40 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 832.80 ($10.88). 2,841,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,251. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The company has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 829.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 654.91.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

