easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 934 by Credit Suisse Group

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 934 ($12.20) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Davy Research downgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 910.65 ($11.90).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 825.58 ($10.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 829.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 654.91. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.