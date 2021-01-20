easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Sell Rating from Citigroup

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Bank of America raised easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on easyJet in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 7,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.