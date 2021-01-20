easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Sell Rating from Citigroup

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Bank of America raised easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on easyJet in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 7,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

