Eastern Bank Sells 1,032 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

TT stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.52. 19,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,704. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $155.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

