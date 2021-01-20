Eastern Bank Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ameren by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 61,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.