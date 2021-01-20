Eastern Bank Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXAS traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.78. The stock had a trading volume of 44,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,639. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.06. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $152.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.