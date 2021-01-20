Eastern Bank Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,690. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $310.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.29 and its 200 day moving average is $240.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

