Eastern Bank Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned approximately 1.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,139,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 176,587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 675,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 62,848 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. 8,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,359. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

