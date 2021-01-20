Eastern Bank Buys Shares of 2,228 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.41. The company had a trading volume of 66,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,591. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.94.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

