Eastern Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 262.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 0.93% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.