Eastern Bank Acquires 21,502 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.