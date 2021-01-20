e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stake Lessened by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 923,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,650 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $23,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.38 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $186,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,450.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $177,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,547 shares of company stock worth $9,584,530. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

