Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DT. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of DT stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 156.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,904,724 shares of company stock valued at $438,069,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.