Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,503.00

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market capitalization of $22.50 million and approximately $45,503.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

