DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,135,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 467,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

