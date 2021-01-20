Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €33.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.32 ($39.20).

ETR:DUE opened at €33.82 ($39.79) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1-year high of €34.66 ($40.78).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

