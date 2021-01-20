DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in DURECT in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in DURECT in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in DURECT in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DRRX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 1,184,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,580. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.61 million, a P/E ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.96.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

