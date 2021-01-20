Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $51,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 53,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

