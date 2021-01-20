Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,602. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

