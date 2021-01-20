DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $475,919.67 and $1,673.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008787 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003841 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

