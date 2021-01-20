DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,323 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,409,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,385. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $101.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

