DT Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.43. The stock had a trading volume of 164,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

