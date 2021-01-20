DT Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 234,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.76. The company had a trading volume of 183,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,246. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rowe upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

