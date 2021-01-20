Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT)’s share price rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.54. Approximately 1,378,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,428,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$314.33 million and a PE ratio of -15.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) Company Profile (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

