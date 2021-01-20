Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Short Interest Up 17.6% in December

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UFS shares. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Domtar by 34.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Domtar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Domtar by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domtar by 13.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

