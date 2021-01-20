Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $85.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $74.03 and last traded at $71.64, with a volume of 5990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.03.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $432,574.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,355.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,873 shares of company stock worth $17,034,025. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 3,335.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,381,000 after buying an additional 320,176 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Domo by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 57,465 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

