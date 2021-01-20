Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP) Shares Down 2.5%

Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.68 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). Approximately 247,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 567,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of £26.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40.

Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) Company Profile (LON:DPP)

Dominium SA owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

