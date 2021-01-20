Dollars (USDX) Price Reaches $0.80

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Dollars token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dollars has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $99,046.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dollars has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00118447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00256063 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,291.17 or 0.95413136 BTC.

Dollars Token Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 5,260,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,752,472 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Dollars

