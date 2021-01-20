Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,747 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Dollar General worth $61,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.06. 2,142,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,191. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

