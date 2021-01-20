Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 841,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

NYSE:DLB traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.91. 4,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,709 shares of company stock valued at $29,237,678. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

