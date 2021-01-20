DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after buying an additional 554,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.71. 83,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.13 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

