Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 1,039,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 452.3 days.
OTCMKTS DTNOF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.03.
Dno Asa Company Profile
