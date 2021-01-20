Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 1,039,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 452.3 days.

OTCMKTS DTNOF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2019, its proven reserves consisted of 205.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 344.8 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 539.9 MMboe.

