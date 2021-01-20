DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $220.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $227.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.01.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

